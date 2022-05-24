This year, 2022, the Cleburne County Extension Homemakers Council of clubs celebrates its 91st anniversary.
What is the Extension Homemakers organization? It’s a group of clubs through which adult education is made available under the leadership of the County Extension Agents – Family and Consumer Sciences, Cooperative Extension Service, University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture. The mission of this organization is to empower individuals and families to improve their quality of living through continuing education, leadership development, and community service.
Agriculture Extension work started in Arkansas in January, 1912 when United States Secretary of Agriculture made an appropriation of $1,500 to the state to enable leaders to be placed in 10 counties in Arkansas to train boys and girls in the farm and home skills. The first projects were pig clubs and canning clubs. Newspapers and regional magazines began to report on club projects. In the women’s section of these papers there were articles on sewing directions, quilting and crocheting instructions, and recipes. Growing out of the Girls Canning Club a group of 18 women decided to organize a club in Mabelvale, Arkansas in 1914.
Emma Archer was a part-time Cleburne County Home Demonstration Agent in 1931. The first full time agent was Trannye M. Odam in 1932. In the early years Home Demonstration Agents were full-time during the summer months and part-time during the spring and fall. These women, for the most part, were rural school teachers who did not have home economics degrees. In 1933 the Quorum court failed to appropriate money for the Home Demonstration Agent, Mrs. Ola M. Walton, and $200.00 ($4,400 in today’s dollars) was taken up in private donations.
By 1929 Cleburne County Home Demonstration Clubs were organized with a roster of officers. The first home demonstration club was at Hiram whose president was Mrs. Oline Manning. The number of clubs has varied from 2 to 34. A club might cease in one locality to start up again after a period of time. The most clubs were during the war years of 1941 and 1944. Membership was at its highest in 1953 with 632 members in 21 clubs. Currently there are 5 clubs with a membership of 52.
The Cleburne County Home Demonstration Council was organized in 1931 which was made up of presidents from each club. The purpose of the Council was intercommunication with clubs. The first Council president was Miss Mae Logan from Ida.
Over the years the name has changed from the original Home Demonstration Club. In 1966 the name changed to Extension Homemakers Clubs. In 1992 it changed to Family and Community Education Clubs. The name changed back to Extension Homemakers Clubs in 1995. Regardless of name the focus of the organization has been family, education and leadership development.
In the 1930s canning kitchens was one of the main projects. The Cleburne County Extension Service had 34 pressure cookers that canned vegetables in tin cans. By appointment, families came with wagon loads of produce they had grown and the agents helped them can in tin cans some 150-200 cans a day per family. Other main projects were mattress and comforter making, sewing classes on how to make winter coats, cheese making from surplus milk, and body & facial soap making.
From 1936-1944 featured projects were mattress and comfort making, victory gardens, shade tree planting, drapery, home furnishings, color coordination and rug making. During the war years it was necessary to belong to a Home Demonstration Club in order to qualify for mattress making; otherwise, the general public was welcome.
Between 1955 and 1965 Operation Redbud was one of the projects and 19,300 trees were planted in Cleburne County.
When the club name changed from Home Demonstration to Extension Homemakers in 1966 the focus continued to be the family but also looked at the needs of the community. In 1967 the main project was a cemetery survey. Fifty-six cemeteries were surveyed when the project ended in 1968. During 1968-69 a room in the Cleburne County Hospital was furnished, and a Diabetes Detection Clinic was held. At the clinic 4,619 people were examined and 96 reactors were found.
During the 1970s Cleburne County contributed the most money for the 4-H House in Fayetteville. Money was also contributed to the Cleburne County Hospital landscaping fund and the Arkansas 4-H Education Center in Little Rock. Members assisted in the county wide litter clean-up campaign. Cemetery markers were furnished for unmarked graves. An immunization program “Every Child by ‘74” was conducted and 799 children participated. A Hypertension Clinic was conducted with 986 people examined. In 1976 a swine flu clinic was conducted with 938 immunizations given.
From the 1980s to present, monthly educational classes are conducted on topics of such as housing, estate planning, arts and crafts, clothing, foods, landscaping, gardening, canned goods, craft items, personal security, grieving, and even appliance repairs. These classes are open to the public. Leadership development is emphasized on all levels of club work. Community service is also a large part of Extension Homemakers work.
Throughout the years members have set up and conducted the home economics section at the Cleburne County Fair. Members have also served in many other capacities at the County Fair level. Many Extension Homemaker members have attended training workshops to be judges in the home economics section at other county fairs.
Over the past 25 years, the Cleburne County Extension Homemakers Council has awarded fifty-nine $500.00 Vo-Tech or academic scholarships to Cleburne County residents who are just starting or have at least two semesters remaining.
The 2020-22 statewide main project for the Clubs is food insecurity. Many Cleburne County club members manage or volunteer at county food pantries. Members donate funds and food to food pantries. Many families in need are given prepared food or nonperishable food by club members. Since the beginning of this project members from all five clubs have donated 2,656 pounds. of food to the Howard Food Pantry, church pantries, Cleburne County Cares Food Pantry, Pine Mountain Veterans Home, Margie’s Haven House, Cleburne County meals on Wheels program, families and individuals. $3,419.64 in cash donations were made to Howard Food Pantry, Cleburne County Cares Food Pantry, Breakin’ Bread, Margie’s Haven House, Cleburne County Meals on Wheels, Arkansas Food Bank and families. Members reported 3,980 volunteer hours on this project.
For the 2020-21 year, Cleburne County Extension Homemakers volunteered over 14,955 hours. At a value of $28.54 per hour that’s $426,815.70 contributed to Cleburne County communities.
The five county clubs meet monthly in various locations throughout the county. Each year the Council conducts meetings at which there are education speakers, fellowship, games and always food. These are open to the public. If you are interested in the Cleburne County Extension Homemakers organization, contact the Cleburne County Cooperative Extension Service Office at 501-362-2524.
