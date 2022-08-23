Vallie Cantrell, Danna Chaney, Faith Cowherd, Travis Gentry and Maygan Jarvis have each been awarded a $500 scholarship from the Cleburne County Extension Homemakers Council.
To be eligible for this annual scholarship, applicants must be Cleburne County citizens, entering college or vocational technical school, and have at least two semesters remaining in any area of study. This scholarship is used for tuition, room, meals, or book expenses payable to the school.
Vallie Cantrell is planning a career in nursing. She is a 2022 graduate of Heber Springs High School. Her parents are Jeremy and Lori Cantrell of Heber Springs. Vallie stated, “I have always had a passion for helping and caring for others and my dream is becoming a nurse practitioner.” Vallie will be attending the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville this fall.
Danna Chaney is also pursuing a career in nursing. She is a 2022 graduate of Heber Springs High School. Her parents are Doug Change and Tricia Chaney of Heber Springs. Danna said “my undergraduate degree will be nursing and become a nursing anesthetist after my doctorate. I plan to work as a nurse anesthetist in a children’s hospital.” This fall she will be attending the University of Central Arkansas in Conway.
Faith Cowherd is planning a career in business. She is a 2022 graduate of Heber Springs High School. Her parents are Robert and Kristy Cowherd of Heber Springs. Faith has been attending ASU-Heber Springs. Faith said, “I will be majoring in business analytics and information system to become a business operations manager. I plan to work for a large corporate company and would like to work for an airline at some point.” She will be attending Arkansas State University this fall.
Travis Gentry will major in kinesiology. He is a 2022 graduate of West Side Greers Ferry High School. His parents are Jason and Amy Gentry of Shirley. Travis said “I want to be a basketball coach. My high school basketball coach was very influential in my life and I want to make an impact on others just like he did with me.” This fall Travis will be attending the University of the Ozarks in Clarksville.
Maygan Jarvis is pursuing a career in physical therapy. She is a 2022 graduate of Heber Springs High School. Her parents are Jeff and Jammie Jarvis of Heber Springs. Maygan said, “As an elementary school student helper I realized that I wanted to make a difference in kids’ lives by being an elementary occupational therapist.” Maygan will be attending the University of Central Arkansas in Conway.
Over the past 25 years Cleburne County Extension Homemakers have worked to raise the money to award fifty-nine $500 scholarships to deserving students.
This is in keeping with the Extension Homemakers mission to empower individuals and families to improve their quality of living through continuing education, leadership development, and community service.
