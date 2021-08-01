Emily Losee, Jeffrey Phillips and Julio Rubio have each been awarded a $500 scholarship from the Cleburne County Extension Homemakers Council.
To be eligible for this annual scholarship, applicants must be Cleburne County citizens, entering college or vocational technical school, and have at least two semesters remaining in any area of study. This scholarship is used for tuition, room, meals, or book expenses payable to the school.
Emily Losee is planning a career in accounting. She is a 2021 graduate of Heber Springs High School. Her father is William Losee of Heber Springs. Emily stated “I wish to become an accountant and pursue a higher level education to become an accounting professor.” Emily will be attending Arkansas State University, Jonesboro this fall.
Jeffrey Phillips is pursuing a career in the fisheries and wildlife sciences. His parents are Terry & Teresa Phillips of Wilburn. He has been attending ASU-Heber Springs. Jeffery said “I hope to become an employee in the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission Education Division to be able to share my passion, my knowledge and my experiences with Arkansas’ wildlife and resources.” Jeffrey will be continuing his education this fall at Arkansas Tech University, Russellville.
Julio Rubio is pursuing a career as a nurse. His mother is Dalia Palacios. Julio has been attending ASU-Heber Springs. Julio said, “My ultimate career goal is to become a fight nurse. I want to be there for others that are in there last breath and give them comfort. I also want to give back to my community.” Julio will be attending Arkansas Tech University, Russellville this fall.
Over the past 24 years Cleburne County Extension Homemakers have worked to raise the money to award fifty-four $500 scholarships to deserving students. This is in keeping with the Extension Homemakers mission to empower individuals and families to improve their quality of living through continuing education, leadership development, and community service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.