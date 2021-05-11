The CAPCA commodity distribution is scheduled from 8-11 a.m. Friday, May 21, at the National Guard Armory, 701 S 7th in Heber Springs. The Commodity Supplemental Food Program works to improve the health of qualified applicants. Commodities are distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis. Declaration of household income and photo identification. If you are picking up commodities for someone, you must have a signed and dated statement from that person, permitting you to pick up their commodities. You may pick up for only one other person. For more information visit the CAPCA page on Facebook.
