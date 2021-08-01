Humane Society to meet Thursday
The Heber Springs Humane Society has scheduled their first general meeting at 4 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 5th at the community center followed by a board meeting. Members and non-members are welcome to attend the general meeting. The main topic will be our annual 5k/1k Paws at the Beach. The next general meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9.
Second Saturday Bingo at St. Alberts
Second Saturday Nite Bingo will be held at 6 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 14, at St. Albert Catholic Church, 21 Park Rd, in Heber Springs. The fun starts with quickfire games, and there is a concession stand open with delicious homemade desserts. Smoke-free environment. Bring a friend and enjoy the fun.
To submit items to the community calendar, send a email with the time, date, and cost (if any) of the event, along with a contact name and number, in case we have any questions.
