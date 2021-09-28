Paws at the Beach
The Heber Springs Humane Society’s 5k/1k Paws at the Beach will be held at 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2 at Sandy Beach. This is their seventh year to sponsor this event, and it was skipped last year. In 2013 Betty Crown, Founder, and Tara Wild created the first ever Paws at the Beach. They did such a great job, HSHS has made it an annual 5k/1k event. In 2017 it became sanctioned which draws more runners from all over. The sponsors are members of our community who support us in providing a safe place for homeless animals. They are listed on the back of our 2021 T-shirt. Mayor Casey Griffin will kick off the event. Eileen Wilroy is Chairperson for the third time. First place winner, David Romero, will be back to defend his title. Possibly, he will bring his family of runners. Maybe some local celebrities will show up such as County Judge, Jerry Holmes. Runners can sign up the day of the race or on our website. Registration fee is $30. There will be a silent auction for a 5-hour use of a pontoon boat donated by Dam Site Marina. Also dogs looking for homes will be working the crowd hoping to get adopted. This is a fun day for all and admission is free. Bring your racing/walking shoes, your dog and your family.
Junktique
The 16th Annual Junktique Sale, will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1 and Saturday, Oct. 2, at St. Albert Catholic Church, 21 Park Drive in Heber Springs/ Kitchen appliances, house wares, Xmas decorations, tools, home décor, books, paintings, furniture and so much more. Must come by to see.
