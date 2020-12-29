A Cleburne County woman is charged in a felony battery case after reportedly hitting and injuring her brother with a baseball bat in early-December.
Cynthia Meshell Haskett, 33, of Concord is charged with second-degree domestic battery, a Class C felony, and second-degree interference with emergency communication, a Class B misdemeanor, following an incident that reportedly happened at her home on Peels Lane on Dec. 2.
According to a probable cause affidavit, deputies were called to a residence on Delta Street in Concord on the day in question regarding an injury the woman’s brother suffered.
The man fled his sister’s Peels Lane home to the Delta Street residence seeking help, noting his sister had taken away his phone and that he could not call for help while at her house, the report states.
According to the man’s statement, he was out with a friend getting snacks and cigarettes before he was dropped off at his sister’s home. Soon after he was dropped off, the man told police his sister, her boyfriend and another man cornered him in a room and demanded to know why he recently lost his job.
Haskett’s brother told a Cleburne County deputy he felt scared when his sister blocked him from leaving the room.
“At that time, [the man] stated that Cynthia then had a metal baseball bat threatening to hit him,” the affidavit reads in part. “[The man] then stated that he took his radio and slung it off to the entertainment center, breaking it. After that happened, Cynthia then swung the baseball bat, striking [him] in the left elbow.”
The man told authorities he fell to the ground as his sister hit me before he ultimately fled to another residence to seek help. The man was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Batesville.
Authorities later questioned the man’s sister about the incident. Haskett told police her brother had been throwing things in the home before she hit him but that she “did not mean to hit him that hard.”
Online records show that Haskett was arrested and taken to the Cleburne County Detention Center following the incident and that she has since posted a $5,000 bond.
Woman caught with drugs, paraphernalia in jail
A 30-year-old woman was charged with furnishing prohibited articles after authorities found out she had five syringes and a bag of meth with her when she was booked into the county jail, according to court documents.
Leah Jade Ray, 30, of Heber Springs was arrested on Dec. 3 following a traffic stop. According to a probable cause affidavit, the woman was arrested after police found a loaded syringe in her purse.
Patrick Cook, who was driving the vehicle officer Eric Moore pulled over, was also arrested after police found a glass pipe in one of his pockets.
Ray was ultimately charged with furnishing, possessing, using or delivering prohibited articles, a Class B felony; possession of a controlled substance, a Class D felony; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class D felony; after authorities found out she had additional contraband with her during the detention center booking process.
