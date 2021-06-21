Arkansas Farm Bureau will host the Arkansas Connectivity Summit on Wednesday, Sept. 8, at the Hot Springs Convention Center. The event will focus on developing plans to improve high-speed, broadband connectivity and cellular connectivity in Arkansas and will feature government and community leaders, industry stakeholders and others, including keynote speaker, Commissioner Brendan Carr or the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).
Event sponsors include the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce/Associated Industries of Arkansas, the Association of Arkansas Counties, Arkansas Municipal League and the Arkansas Hospital Association. The Summit will include sessions on the history of broadband connectivity in the state, best practices from other states, mobile phone connectivity challenges, and technology and competition issues. There will also be official legislative committee meetings on site.
“Connectivity – both broadband and cellular – is one of the most important issues Arkansas is facing and how we address the challenge will impact the future of the state’s rural communities and economic development as a whole,” said Stanley Hill, Arkansas Farm Bureau vice president of public affairs and government relations. “We are excited to bring government and industry leaders together to discuss the future of connectivity in Arkansas and develop plans that will ensure all Arkansans have the access they need for businesses, schools and daily life.”
For more information, to inquire about sponsorships, or participation, contact Philip Powell, Arkansas Farm Bureau assistant director of local affairs and rural development, at 501-366-0110 or philip.powell@arfb.com.
