The Board of Directors of Cleburne County Conservation District give generously of their time in assisting the conservation district to address needs of the landowners/operators in Cleburne County. They are instrumental in decision making that provides guidance to address efficient use of the land/ soil and water.
The interest of the Cleburne County people in soil and water conservation was demonstrated in 1935, when through the efforts of the leading farmers and business men, a Civilian Conservation Corps Camp was located at Heber Springs to assist farmers in planning and applying soil and water conservation practices.
The basic objective of the Cleburne County Conservation District shall be the use of each acre of agriculture land within its capabilities and the treatment of each acre according to its needs for protection and improvement.
Pat McGary has been serving on the district board since 1988. Pat is currently serving as Chairman on an appointed position by the Natural Resources Division.
Natural Resources Division recently re-appointed Darrell Logan to Vice-Chairman position of the district board. Darrell has served on the board since 1990.
On March 2, 2021 Charlie Greene was re-elected to the district board for a three- year term. Charlie has served as a director since 2009. Don Cox first served as director from 1997 To 2001 before resigning from his position. Don was re-elected in 2012 and has been serving to date. Don was recently re-elected for a three-year term as well as Clara Davis who has been serving on the board of directors since 2012.
