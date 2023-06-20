Conway County Deputy Sheriff Josh Harrison was released from the hospital on Sunday night following injuries he sustained while attempting to make an arrest on Highway 9 at Center Ridge on Sunday, Conway County Sheriff Mike Smith announced in a news release.
Paramedics transported Harrison to St. Vincent Morrilton Hospital after he was dragged 12 feet by a car after the driver sped off when Harrison attempted to remove him from the vehicle, Smith said. Harrison received treatment for abrasions and cuts, as well as an MRI "to determine the seriousness of a concussion," Smith said in the release.
"Earlier Sunday afternoon, [Harrison had] attempted to make a traffic stop on the same vehicle when the driver failed to stop," the news release read. "A pursuit into Van Buren County ended when the deputy lost sight of the car. Later, after Harrison had returned to Center Ridge, the driver also returned to Center Ridge and Harrison attempted to stop it for a second time."
Another pursuit followed after Harrison sustained his injuries. Deputies pursued the suspect, later determined to be 17 years old, on Highway 92 near Springfield, Interstate 40 at Morrilton and west before taking the Atkins off-ramp, the news release read. A Morrilton police unit forced the driver into a ditch on Highway 64 in Atkins.
"The sheriff said the 17-year-old driver was arrested, and before being transported, was checked out by Pope County Medical responders to make sure he was not injured," the news release read. "The decision whether to charge the juvenile as an adult will be made by the prosecuting attorney."
The Arkansas State Police is assisting in the investigation of the pursuit. Law enforcement officers in Pope County and Morrilton assisted in capturing the suspect, Smith said.
