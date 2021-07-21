Conway Regional Health System announced July 15 it has purchased Burnt Ridge Enterprises, LLC, to include The Doctors Building, a two-story medical office building located at 2526 Highway 65 South effective June 2.
The Doctors Building houses Conway Regional’s Clinton Medical Clinic and the family practice of Barry Carroll, MD, and Crystal Stripling, APRN. Formerly Reddy Medical Clinic, Clinton Medical Clinic has provided health care to Van Buren County for nearly 40 years.
Conway Regional President and CEO Matt Troup said acquiring The Doctors Building reflects both CRHS’ longtime relationship in Clinton and its strategy for providing high quality health care to Van Buren County.
In addition to owning and operating the Clinton Medical Clinic since 2008, Conway Regional has provided cardiology services to the area for the past 25 years and partnered with physicians to bring services ranging from family medicine, pain management, and surgical services to the community. Conway Regional also provides inpatient hospitalist coverage for Ozark Health Medical Center. Hospitalists are physicians who provide medical care exclusive in the hospital setting.
“Our physicians routinely provide care for residents of Van Buren County locally and purchase of The Doctors Building is a great opportunity for Conway Regional to continue to provide high-quality health care in Clinton and to potentially expand the services offered to citizens of Van Buren County for the foreseeable future. With acquisition of this clinic, we will be better able to expand access to care locally,” Troup said.
The building has 4,000 square feet of unfinished space on the first floor that Conway Regional is planning to develop in the near future, the announcement concluded.
