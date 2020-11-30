A Bee Branch resident was arrested on drug-related charges after authorities reportedly found a glass pipe with methamphetamine residue in it in his vehicle.
Michael Edward Floyd, 39, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, a Class D felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class D felony, following the Oct. 29 incident.
According to a probable cause affidavit, a Cleburne County sheriff’s deputy searched Floyd’s vehicle after he found out the 39-year-old had multiple warrants issued against him and also had an active search waiver filed against him.
Quitman officer Steve Bearden had requested a sheriff’s deputy conduct field sobriety tests on Floyd after noticing the Bee Branch man smelled of alcohol. According to court documents, the Quitman officer was rerouting traffic due to a crash involving a semi-truck on Rose Bud Road when he spoke to Floyd.
Bearden requested a sheriff’s deputy conduct a DWI investigation after “he smelled the odor of intoxicants while speaking with [Floyd],” the report states.
Though deputy Joshua Milam noted in his report that he did not suspect Floyd was impaired after having the 39-year-old perform field sobriety tests, Floyd was arrested after authorities confirmed though the dispatch center that he had multiple warrants against him. The dispatch center also alerted the deputy that Floyd had a suspended driver’s license and a search waiver against him.
When asked if there was anything “concerning” in the vehicle, Floyd reportedly said he did not have anything illegal in the vehicle. However, the report states police found a glass pipe with methamphetamine residue in the vehicle.
“Upon conducting my search, a clear glass smoking device was located, rolled inside a green rag near where Floyd’s cigarettes were lying,” the deputy’s report reads in part. “The cigarettes and green rag were located in the front passenger seat of the vehicle. Inside the glass smoking device was a white crystalline substance and brown burn residue. Both the mouthpiece and the white crystalline substance were field tested and tested positive for methamphetamine.”
Floyd was arrested on scene and taken to the Cleburne County Detention Center following the incident, according to the report.
Teen receives felony charges
A Heber Springs teen is charged as an adult in a felony drug case after police reportedly found meth and a firearm in his vehicle earlier this month.
According to a probable cause affidavit, an officer was standing in his driveway when he noticed a vehicle with a “very loud exhaust” pull into his neighbor’s driveway while revving its engine.
Detective Stephen Griffin said he noticed the two-door car appeared to be spray-painted black and that the driver kept revving the engine. According to the detective’s report, the teen sped off and left “two ruts and spin marks” in his neighbor’s yard when he called out to him.
“The car hurried onto the pavement and blew the stop onto Trailwood [Drive], skidding around into the oncoming lane with the motor revved very loudly,” the detective wrote in his report.
Another officer pulled over the suspect vehicle on Highway 110 and found out the driver was 17-year-old Matthew Robert Helm.
Officers on scene opted to have the vehicle towed after Helm told them “how his brakes were not working and he had been using the hand brake.” The vehicle was considered unsafe to drive, according to the report.
The report also states authorities spotted a “small .22 caliber handgun” in the driver’s floorboard while looking through the vehicle’s windows.
The 17-year-old, who told police the handgun was his grandfather’s, also had “a small amount” of methamphetamine, a syringe, vape pens, and “an empty jewelry bag with [a] white powdery residue” in it in the vehicle, according to the report.
Helm was ultimately charged as an adult with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, a Class Y felony; possession of a controlled substance, a Class D felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class D felony; and reckless driving, a violation; following the incident.
