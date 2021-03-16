A slew of new business at Thursday night’s city council meeting is aimed at easing the city’s problems with property owners.
Heber Springs city attorney Terry Lynn is requesting an increase of $1,250 per month for a contract labor assistant to help him with the city’s four pending lawsuits in the Cleburne County Circuit Court, including one scheduled for May. The four cases are appeals to decisions made by the Planning Commission and involve encroachments.
Additionally the council will consider a rezoning ordinance, and the subject of waiving rezoning fees, and encroachment acknowledgement for properties at 1017 Fox Run and 303 W. Moore.
Mulch ado about something
Another property problem the city will be hearing about is the lack of limb and leaf pickup in the city. While it’s perfectly legal for homeowners to burn or mulch their autumn leaf-piles, burning leaves is a pain in the stump, especially for older homeowners. Conditions have to be just right: No wind, a little damp, but not too damp, and definitely not too dry.
In a perfect world, the municipality picks up leaves and limbs, and uses mulching equipment to create ample amounts of mulch for the city to use in landscaping projects, and to give away at no cost to residents. Something is amiss in Heber Spring’s process, and the council will discuss solutions.
On Wednesday, Dec. 9, the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality’s Office of Air Quality employees responded to a complaint in Heber Springs for the practice of burning excess leaves that hadn’t been a problem in years past.
Backing the blue, but not at the ballot box
Thursday night’s council meeting will be the first since voters went to the poll on March 9. Of the 4,947 eligible voters, only 847 went to the polls to let their voices be heard on the issues, roughly a 12 percent voter turnout.
Issue 1, refunding and refinancing the bond, passed by a mere 45 votes with 445 for, and 400 against.
Initiatives that passed included:
Improvements to parks and recreation: 432 for, against 410.
Improvements to drainage in downtown: 485 for, against 360.
Improvements to streets: 462 for, 385 against.
Improvements to sidewalks: 440 for, 405 against.
Streetscaping beautification: 432 for, 415 against.
New fire department equipment: 436 for, 410 against.
The three initiatives that were failed by voters were:
Purchases for law enforcement: 421 for, 424 against.
Municipal building improvements: 407 for, 436 against.
Airport improvements: 385 for, against 459.
