Cleburne County Judge Jerry Holmes and Heber Springs Mayor Jimmy Clark signed a joint-proclamation declaring May as Foster Care Month for Cleburne County.
The proclamation reads:
Whereas, the family, serving as the primary source of love, identity, self-esteem and support is the foundation of our communities in the state of Arkansas; and
Whereas in Cleburne County there is a great need for children and youth in foster care to be provided with safe, loving, secure, and stable homes along with the compassion and nurture of foster family; and
Whereas, young people in foster care are in the system through no fault of their own, and each of Cleburne County’s children deserve a stable home and a devoted family; and
Whereas, all young people in foster care need a meaningful connection to a caring adult, who becomes a supportive and lasting presence in their lives; and
Whereas, foster, kinship, and adoptive families, who open their homes and hearts and support children whose families are in crisis, play a vital role in helping children and families heal and reconnect, thereby launching young people into successful adulthood; and
Whereas, there are numerous individuals and public and private organizations who work to increase public awareness of the needs of children in and leaving foster care, as well as the enduring and valuable contribution of foster care parents because the foster care system is only as good as those who choose to be part of it;
Now therefore, I, Jimmy Clark, Mayor of the City of Heber Springs, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the laws of the City of Heber Springs, and I, Jerry Holmes, Judge of the County of Cleburne, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the laws of the County of Cleburne, do hereby jointly proclaim May 2021 as Foster Care Month for Cleburne County. We recognize the efforts of foster families, social workers, faith-based and community organizations, and others that are improving the lives of young people in foster care, across our county and state, and urge all citizens to come forward and do something positive that will help change a lifetime for children and youth in foster care.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.