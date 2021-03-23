Overseeing the spending of Cleburne County tax-payers’ dollars is what the quorum court is all about. Part of that process is having a budget committee. Currently the Cleburne County Quorum Court budget committee is a three-member group consisting of justices of the peace Sam Henegar, Chad Evans, and Tim Caldwell.
The court discussed the pros and cons of expanding to a five-member group. The court can decide how many serve on the budget committee, and the county judge appoints the members. Like when you let two children split a candy bar: One breaks it in half, and the other gets to choose first.
Committee members finesse the budget, but the entire quorum court votes on the budget. Members of the quorum court budget committee get $400 each per meeting. Each meeting of the budget committee is open to the public and quorum court members are encouraged to attend.
Evans opined that three person budget committees are better than five person committees, because it’s more functional.
Justice of the peace Alan Malone said it makes a whole lot of difference in whether or not you have a vote, as to whether or not you’re just sitting in the back.
Malone referenced his experience serving on previous budget committees.
“Look at this way, if you want to influence the budget on a specific item I’ll give you an example: When I was on the first budget committee and I was part of it, and the humane society was asking for money. There was dissension between the members on the budget committee as to whether or not we would give them the increase in money they were requesting. We worked it out and ended up going ahead and increasing that amount. Had I been in the back, I just don’t think I would have influenced that item nearly as much,” Malone said.
“I thought we were talking about whether we knew and understood the budget, rather than having influence on the budget,” Henegar said.
Malone pointed out that three people is a small sample of a 11 member quorum court. Having a five-person committee would allow more members of the quorum court to ask questions and gain experience with the county finances. Henegar said there was not any information in the budget committee that wasn’t available to all the quorum court members, and for that matter, the public.
The quorum court asked Cleburne County Treasurer Pam Gray to weigh in on the discussion.
“It costs the county less if we just have three,” Gray said.
Additionally, quorum court members discussed whether the budget committee could only be formed during the January meeting.
The court voted and did not change the number of members on the budget committee.
In other business Caldwell wanted to remind volunteer fire departments throughout the county that if they can raise $750 through donations, there are matching funds available.
The quorum court also balanced the books by approving a budget ordinance. They also appropriated $11,995 from the general fund to building improvements for the Cleburne County Courthouse.
The next regular quorum court meeting will be Thursday, April 8.
