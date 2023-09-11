Qualified emergency medical service is needed throughout rural Cleburne County, but the EMS training can be expensive especially for volunteers. The quorum court will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, in the court building, located at 922 S. 9th St. in Heber Springs, to consider an ordinance to help offset training expenses for volunteer emergency medical service recruits. The proposed ordinance states volunteer EMS departments that sponsor and fund the recruit would need to provide a cash receipt showing they have paid for the new recruit’s training, proof of completion of training either with a copy of the Training Certificate or Copy of Certification Number with the Arkansas Dept. of Health, and a signed and executed agreement that the recruit will commit to serving at least one year with the EMS department that has sponsored and funded the recruit’s training. These documents would need to be submitted to the Cleburne County Clerk’s Office by 4:30 p.m. Dec. 9. Each volunteer EMS department would be eligible for a maximum of $2,000 in training expenses reimbursements per recruit, not to exceed $6,000 per EMS department.
New policy and other business
The quorum court will also consider implementing a Technology Policy for county personnel, as mandated by the Arkansas Legislature in Act 504, which requires that all Arkansas counties adopt a mandatory policy addressing technology resources policies within each counties’ personnel policy.
In other business, the court will consider amending several ordinances for the Cleburne County Sheriff’s Department including moving $25,000 from the American Rescue Plan fund to the repairs and parts budget; and moving $4,000 from the full-time salaries fund to the overtime and other premium compensation budget.
Due to computer problems earlier this year, the Cleburne County Assessor’s office mailed out incorrect information on mineral assessments. The quorum court will consider a proposed ordinance to put $6,466.62 into the assessor’s office to pay for postage and supplies.
August recap
During the August meeting, Justice of the Peace Brent Foust of the Emergency Services Oversight Committee reported that the deed had been recorded for the property to be used for housing of an Advanced Life Support unit north of Greers Ferry Lake. Justice of the Peace Alan Malone reported on meeting with some members of the Drasco Fire Board to discuss the option of their building and seeing the changes that would need to be made to make it work as desired to be an interim solution. Discussion followed concerning the need to have an estimated cost and a timeline for both projects to determine their feasibility. The committee will meet after they have a better idea of the cost and timeline. Currently, the Heber Springs City Council has tabled the interlocal agreement concerning housing emergency services for the southern part of the county. Justice of the Peace Sam Henegar reported the Budget Committee had met and pulled a proposed landfill ordinance after it was determined it was not necessary. The committee plans to meet on the fourth Monday of each month at 8:30 a.m. starting Sept. 25.
