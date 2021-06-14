The ambulance committee of the Cleburne County Quorum Court delivered a 10-page draft proposal report to expand coverage to outlying communities in the county. The proposal suggested funding a $125,000 annual subsidy to Survival Flight for a two-year-period to help with the expansion costs.
Judge Jerry Holmes invited emergency dispatchers in the gallery to speak to the quorum court. They spoke of eight instances in the past two weeks where the three, staffed, advanced life support (ALS) Survival Flight ambulances were out responding to accidents. Two stroke patients had to wait because there were no ambulances available.
Justice of the Peace Jacque Martin says the franchise contract Heber Springs entered into with Survival Flight, includes county coverage.
“As an elected official, my constituents have told me they don’t want their tax dollars going to a for-profit company. The county needs to go to the city and say you need to enforce your franchise agreement,” Martin said.
A representative with Survival Flight addressed the quorum court and stated the county’s emergency call volume has increased, and just because a business is for-profit doesn’t mean it is making money.
“If a company isn’t honoring this contract, do you think it will honor yours? We’re controlling the county purse here, this whole ordinance talks about Phase One and Phase Two and it promises the sun, moon, and stars about coverage and doesn’t mention anything about needing money to do it,” said Justice of the Peace Sean Blackburn.
The proposal outlined creating an interlocal agreement between the county and Heber Springs to staff a full-time 24/7 ambulance crew on the north side of Greers Ferry Lake, and at Mountain Aire subdivision fire station on the south side of the lake. One of the performance benchmarks in the proposal is to provide a medical response time of less than 20 minutes to unincorporated areas of the county at least 90 percent of the time. Survival Flight was the only ambulance provider to submit a proposal to the ambulance committee.
Justice of the Peace Alan Malone pointed out Survival Flight would have to fund service expansion somehow, either with $125,000 or a rate increase, or something else.
“I think our plan, if you look at this, does have a lot of merit, but it has some other things that need to be worked out. Please give us input, so we can do this,” Malone said.
Justice of the Peace Sam Henegar asked Martin if she were a city council member would she recommend that Heber Springs sue Survival Flight on behalf of Cleburne County?
“It would depend on whether or not it was beneficial to the citizens of the city,” Martin said.
“That’s exactly what I thought,” Henegar said.
While many communities have a volunteer fire department of some sort, they may not have the correct equipment, or an adequate number of available first responders.
“We are just trying to make things better for folks,” Foust said.
The lengthy ambulance discussion was tabled.
In other business, Holmes introduced Amy Heck, the new staff chairman for the University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service’s Cleburne County Office.
