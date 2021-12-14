The way the Cleburne County Quorum Court ambulance committee sees it, there are four options regarding countywide ambulance service.
First, continue negotiations with Survival Flight for one or two additional advanced life support ambulances; second, use American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds to create a countywide ambulance service; third, do nothing; or fourth, advertise for bids for ambulance providers to place units south and north of the lake, outside of the corporate limits of Heber Springs.
The fourth option received the most verbal support during the ensuing discussion at the quorum court meeting last week.
“Anytime you bring the city into anything, it’s a cobbled up mess,” said Justice of the Peace Rob Owens, during the discussion.
At issue seemed to be a series of conflicting conversations pointing to how much sway, the city of Heber Springs has with Survival Flight.
“The city is doing what the city does best, take care of the city,” said Justice of the Peace Roger Pearson.
“The more you stir it, the more it stinks,” Owens added.
The Cleburne County Quorum Court’s ambulance committee will meet at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the county judge’s office to continue working on this complex issue.
On a more positive note, county employees who worked during specific times during the pandemic will be receiving a lump sum of $750 in premium pay from the ARP funds, however how much each employee actually gets will vary due to withholding and other taxes.
The rural fire departments of Wilburn, Greers Ferry, Prim, and Tumbling Shoals, received $750 in matching grants from the county, and the county will be getting a $52,616 vehicle from Delivery Concepts of Bloomingdale, Ill. The cost of the meal delivery truck will be paid with grant funds from the Arkansas Economic Development Commission.
In other county business, Rebecca Prince was appointed to the county library board, and the court was updated on the plans for renovating the courthouse’s HVAC system. While a rough estimate of the work is 190 days, the project is expected to be completed in less time, with minimal interruption to county office workers.
