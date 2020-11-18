Per the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement, effective Tuesday, Nov. 17, Cleburne County shows an increase in COVID-19 infections, as does the region and the state. Currently the infection rated for COVID-19 is 2.69 per 1,000, well above the 1.57 score of two weeks ago.
October began with a .77 per 1,000 infection rate.
The North Central Arkansas survey district, of which Cleburne County is a part, continues with its upward trend, currently at 6.75 infections per 1,000, the highest in the state among the seven survey districts. The next-closest district, Central, to the south, is at 4.32 per 1,000, while the Northeast district shows 6.55 per.
Two weeks ago the North Central district was 4.10 infections per 1,000.
Independence County to the east shows a higher score than Cleburne, of 7.24 per 1,000, also a rapid rise from its 1.67 of two weeks ago.
White County to the south is 6.93 per 1,000, also well in advance of its 3.31 of two weeks ago. Van Buren County to the west scores 2.24. Jackson County, also in the North Central district, is 17.94 per 1,000, the highest ranked county in the state
Stone County is 1.28 per 1,000 among the lowest in the state.
Using just Heber Springs as a survey area also shows an upswing, of now at 30-49 infections per 10,000 after spending October in the 20-29 range. Greers Ferry shows the same upward trend, also at 30-49 after a 0-9 score for most of October. Fairfield Bay also shows a slight climb, not at 10-19 per 10,000- after October in the 0-9 range. Drasco has dropped from its October numbers, now down to 0-9 per 10,000, the lowest possible score.
The Heber Springs School District remains at 20-29 infections per 10,000. Concord School District is now down to 10-19 infections per 10,000, down from its earlier 30-49 score. Pangburn School District, to its south has climbed to 50-99 per 10,000.
Cleburne County, per the Department of Health, has 67 active cases, up from 30 two weeks ago but below the 74 active cases listed Nov. 14, an all time high. The county has 514 recoveries with 18 deaths, meaning two additional in the past two weeks.
Arkansas has 134,348 cases Tuesday morning, up from 113,641 two weeks ago. Recoveries are listed as 115,625.
November is a record setting month for the state, with the eight highest new-infections days in the state taking place during the month. This includes Nov. 13 when 2,312 new cases were recorded in the state, the first and to date only time over 2,000 cases were recorded in a single day. All of the record days in November show over 1,400 cases per the independent arkansascovid.com web site.
Updates may be found at healthy.arkansas.gov, ACHI.net/covid19 and arkansascovid.com.
