Betty Cupples, of Unit 64 in Heber Springs, was elected as the 2023-2024 Department President during the Annual Convention in June. Born and raised in Arkansas, Cupples has lived in Quitman for the last 50 years.
Serving the American Legion Auxiliary, Cupples has is a 20-year member of the Department of Arkansas, where she has maintained her membership at Unit 64.
Cupples’ eligibility for membership in the American Legion Auxiliary is through her deceased first husband, George Hayes, Jr. who was a 21-year veteran of the U.S. Navy, and her son, Thomas Chalk, who served in the U.S. Army in Operation Iraqi Freedom.
Cupples has served at the Unit level as Historian, Secretary, and Treasurer. She is the current President of Unit 64 and has served the position for the past 4 years. She has served on several committees in the Unit, including the History Committee, the Finance Committee, Girls State Committee, and the Emergency Fund Committee.
Cupples has also been the Chair of the Public Relations Committee and over the last 20 years, she has served on all the committees at Unit 64, Heber Springs and has been on the Executive Committee for several years at the Unit level.
Cupples was sworn in as Department President on Saturday, June 17, 2023. Also sworn into office were Beverly Wood-Chaplain; Jane Kever-Historian; Barbara Engler-Sergeant-at-Arms; Patti Tucker-Northeast Vice President; Vera Thompson-Northwest Vice President; Pat Clark-Southeast Vice President; and Pearl Gordon-Southwest Vice President.
Founded in 1919, the American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) is one of the oldest patriotic membership organizations in the United States of America. To learn more and to volunteer, join, and/or donate, visit www.ALAforVeterans.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.