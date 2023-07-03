Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours. Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 92F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.

Tomorrow

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 92F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.