During the first week of March, I drove from Fayetteville to Dardanelle via the back roads. Spring was beginning with one of the most common plants in bloom being clumps of yellow daffodils. While they presented themselves in front yards everywhere I looked, they also showed up in woody forests and in the middle of cow pastures. They seemed to shout out, “Remember me, I was here!”
The daffodil in question is a semi-wild form of Narcissus pseudonarcissus, the ubiquitous yellow trumpet daffodil with a single, long-tubed trumpet surrounded by six tepals held at right angles behind the showy trumpet. Identity to the cultivar level is questionable, but many of these scattered plantings resemble the 1885 heirloom cultivar called “Golden Spur.” I have also found double flowered forms closely resembling the 1777 “Butter and Eggs” and examples of the poets narcissus around these old homesteads.
Gardeners then as now enjoyed diversity and likely shared bulbs amongst friends and family, so daffodils – or jonquils or Easter lilies as early Arkansans often called them – must have been one of their favorite pass-along plants. Having had the opportunity to plant several hundred daffodil clones over my career, I have noticed that not all clones have staying power. Many will begin declining after five years, others will persist for a decade or more then slowly fade away. But some persist indefinitely, blooming year after year.
Many of the surviving clumps found today are undoubtedly seedlings, perhaps several generations removed from the bulbs the housewife who labored on this now-vacant spot planted so long ago. But still they persist as vegetative markers for the hopes and dreams of the families who once toiled to wrest a living from this spot.
In the 1840s the typical Arkansas farm consisted of about 100 acres and occupied higher ground, often on a wooded hillside. About 30 acres were cleared with corn (10 acres), cotton (five acres), grains (10-15 acres), and then tobacco, potatoes and other vegetables occupying the rest. Cattle and hogs ran wild in the woodlands. These small subsistence farms persisted into the 1920s, but larger cotton-based farms of the delta region began appearing in the 1950s and eventually dominated Arkansas agriculture.
During Reconstruction, more than 800,000 acres of timberland were purchased by out-of-state speculators. Once the timber was removed, company salesmen attempted to sell the now-barren land to small farmers.
Everywhere these farmsteads were established, hopeful farm wives planted daffodils. But economies of scale, lack of capitalization, low yields and farm prices, and bad luck took their toll and Arkansas saw a population loss of 1.2 million people between 1920 and 1970.
But in spring, the hopeful season, daffodils still shout out “Remember me!”
