As the end of the school year approaches and many high school seniors set their sights on college for the fall, Arkansas State University-Beebe thoughtfully reminds students and parents of the deadline to apply for several of the ASU-Beebe privately funded scholarships. The application deadline for the 2021-22 academic year is June 15, 2021 at 5 p.m.
Thanks to the generosity of many individuals and organizations, ASU-Beebe offers numerous private scholarships. Often, these scholarships or endowments are established to honor a family member, classmate, mentor, friend or faculty member.
“We are excited that the number of scholarships continues to grow, as well as the number of students we can serve,” said ASU-Beebe Development Officer/Major Gifts Andrea Cole.
New and returning students are encouraged to apply for a variety of privately funded scholarships administered by the ASU-Beebe Office of Institutional Advancement.
Scholarships require evidence of scholastic achievement and/or outstanding ability in the area of the award. Scholarships vary in amounts and duration of award, with some being campus specific among the four ASU-Beebe campuses at Beebe, Heber Springs, Little Rock Air Force Base and Searcy.
In order to be considered for privately funded scholarships, students are encouraged to apply each year during the spring semester. Students will then be notified by email or mail if they are selected for one of the scholarships available.
Applicants for the privately funded scholarships may apply online at www.giveasub.com/scholarship application. To request an application form, contact the Institutional Advancement Office at (501) 882-8855.
The application and other supporting documents may be mailed to ASU-Beebe Institutional Advancement, Attn: Development Office, P.O. Box 1000, Beebe, AR 72012.
Applicants can view more information about Foundation scholarships at ASU-Beebe at the following link: www.giveasub.com/scholarship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.