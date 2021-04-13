A Jonesboro man is dead, and two women injured after an accident in Cave City Friday afternoon.
According to a fatal crash summary from the Arkansas State Police, Brian Day, 37, was killed when the northbound 2006 Mitsubishi Endeavor he was driving crossed the center line and collided with a southbound 2005 Toyota Corolla at 12:47 p.m. Sarah Estes. 45 of Ash Flat, and Debra Day, 57, of Cherokee Village were injured. Weather conditions were clear and the road conditions were dry.
An Evening Shade resident is dead after an accident on Zion Road in Izard County at 4:57 p.m. Friday afternoon.
According to a fatal crash summary from the Arkansas State Police, Michael Wayne Moore, 57, was killed when the vehicle he was driving traveled off the roadway struck a tree on the passenger side, went through a fence, and struck a tree on the driver’s side, and stopped when it struck a third tree.
A Walnut Ridge minor is dead after a rollover accident in Strawberry at 1:54 p.m. Sunday. According to a fatal crash summary from the Arkansas State Police, Travis Dutton, 30, of Walnut Ridge was driving east on Arkansas 230 when his vehicle crossed the centerline, left the road, overturning twice. Dutton, Garah Braden, 27, and another minor were injured. Weather conditions were clear and the road conditions were dry.
It was a deadly weekend for motorcyclists also.
A Higden resident is dead after an accident on I-40 near Conway at 8:15 p.m. Saturday. Bobby Cox, 58, was killed when a 2002 Honda Accord struck the rear of his 2007 Honda motorcycle. Weather conditions were clear and road conditions were dry.
A White County resident is dead after a one-vehicle accident on Arkansas 5 north of the community of El Paso, when his 2000 Harley Davidson ran off the road and struck an embankment. Weather conditions were clear and the road conditions were dry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.