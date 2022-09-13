Donation Appreciation

From left are Tazzman, agency contact for the B.A.C.A. chapter; Terry Kemp, Commander Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3543 in Tumbling Shoals; and Artis, public relations contact for the Toad Suck Chapter of Bikers Against Child Abuse (BACA). BACA members use their road names for safety reasons. The Tumbling Shoals VFW Chapter accepted a plaque in recognition for donations that the VFW gives to B.A.C.A. (Bikers Against Child Abuse) every month.

 Submitted photo

