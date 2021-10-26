Breakin' Bread donation

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3543 in Tumbling Shoals, Bruce Ziegenbalg, Julian Builders, Cleburne County Rotary Club, and Heber Springs Rotary Club teamed up and raised money to support Breakin’ Bread during difficult times. Left to right VFW 3543 Post Commander Terry Kemp, Auxiliary President Beck Lamb, VFW Trustee Wally Rosier, Breakin’ Bread Director Bruce Shearer, Bruce Ziegenbalg (also representing Julian Builders) VFW Post Quartermaster Ron Alsup, VFW Sr Vice Commander Louis Gray, Cleburne County Rotary President Tim Brewer. Not pictured is Heber Springs Rotary Club President Lewis Haller.

 Submitted photo.

