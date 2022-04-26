The Little Red River Chapter, DAR, honored the memory and service of Dorothy Flanders Kemper by presenting the “Women in American History” award posthumously to her children on March 11.
Mrs. Kemper contributed to the War effort during WWII as a pipefitter for Wainwright Shipyard in Panama City, FL and then joined the U.S. Navy WAVES in December 1943 receiving her nursing training at Hospital Corps School in Bethesda, MD. She married United States Marine, Harvey Kemper and they had three children. Following his retirement, she worked for the State of Arkansas as a vocational teacher for adults with special needs. She made hundreds of sock clowns, many of which she donated to St. Jude Research Hospital in Memphis and Children’s Hospital in Little Rock.
The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution is one of the largest women’s service organizations in the world and has contributed millions of volunteer hours. Go to www.dar.org for more information about the Society.
