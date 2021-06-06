Dr. Joe Sugg of Heber Springs was installed as President of the Arkansas Optometric Association on May 7. A board-certified optometric physician, Dr. Sugg graduated from the Southern College of Optometry in 2009 with a doctorate in optometry. He received his bachelor’s degree in Biological Sciences from Arkansas State University and is a graduate of Jonesboro High School.
Dr. Sugg received the 2013 Young OD of the Year Award and the 2020 Special Service Award from the Arkansas Optometric Association. In 2015, Dr. Sugg and his staff received a Practice of Excellence Award presented by the Hayes Center for Practice Excellence at Southern College of Optometry.
Dr. Sugg’s involvement in the state association includes serving as the previous PAC Chair, member of the nominating, membership, and state legal legislative committees. He participates in the Brandon Burlsworth Eyes of a Champion program and helps provide eye exams at the Arkansas Special Olympics. On a national level, Dr. Sugg also serves on the exhibits committee at SECO International, and he is a diplomate of the American Board of Optometry.
Within his community, Dr. Sugg is an active member of Heber Springs United Methodist Church having served on various committees, in various ministries, as well as singing with the praise team. He is a past president of the Heber Springs Chamber of Commerce and a member of the Heber Springs Future Fund. Dr. Sugg and his wife, Ali, own KSUG 101.9 The Lake radio station in Heber Springs. They have two children, Spencer and Sydney, and they currently spend most nights and weekends at the ballpark or gym watching and coaching their children’s sports teams.
