A Drasco resident died in a one-vehicle accident Sunday on Hwy. 25. According to a fatal crash summary report from the Arkansas State Police, Jamie L. Johnson, 47, of Drasco was southbound on Hwy. 25 about 1:30 p.m. on a 2009 Kymco Taiwan. While negotiating a a curve to the left, the vehicle left the west side of the roadway and travelled approximately 82 feet along the roadside. Weather conditions were reported as clear, and road conditions reported as dry.

