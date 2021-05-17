A Drasco resident died in a one-vehicle accident Sunday on Hwy. 25. According to a fatal crash summary report from the Arkansas State Police, Jamie L. Johnson, 47, of Drasco was southbound on Hwy. 25 about 1:30 p.m. on a 2009 Kymco Taiwan. While negotiating a a curve to the left, the vehicle left the west side of the roadway and travelled approximately 82 feet along the roadside. Weather conditions were reported as clear, and road conditions reported as dry.
Drasco resident dies on Hwy.25
- By Sara Greene sgreene@guardonline.com
-
-
- 0
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Adoptable Pet of the Week
- Confusion, shouts as Fairfield Bay suspends ambulance service
- 65th Annual Heber Springs Chamber of Commerce Banquet
- Bears back on the move, AGFC offers advice to be bearwise
- Free concert scheduled for May 29
- Confusion, shouts as Fairfield Bay suspends ambulance service
- Drasco resident dies on Hwy.25
- Heber Springs stars shine bright during 65th annual chamber banquet
- Dawn L. Grady
- Commodity distribution Friday
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Heber Springs, AR
Right Now
74°
Cloudy
- Humidity: 81%
- Feels Like: 74°
- Heat Index: 74°
- Wind: 10 mph
- Wind Chill: 74°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:00:51 AM
- Sunset: 08:08:30 PM
- Dew Point: 68°
- Visibility: 9 mi
Today
Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Tonight
Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Tomorrow
Rain early...then remaining cloudy with thundershowers developing in the afternoon. High 72F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.