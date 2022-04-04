Dulcimer Jamboree returns to Ozark Folk Center State Park this month

Ozark Folk Center State Park will host the annual Dulcimer Jamboree on Friday, April 28 and Saturday, April 29 in scenic Mountain View. The event includes three full days of music workshops for all ability levels and two nights of concerts featuring America’s top performers.
The concert line-up includes performances from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. by national champions and touring artists Aubrey Atwater, Bing Futch, Duane Porterfield, Janis Huff, Erin Mae, Ben Haguewood, Joe Jewell and Rick Thum. Tickets are $12 for adults, $7 for children, or $29.50 for a family pass and are available online at OzarkFolkCenter.Ticketleap.com.
“Mountain View is one of the last places in the country to hear this timeless American instrument played,” says Music Director and Ozark Highlands Radio Executive Producer Daren Dortin. “We’re pleased to announce our annual event will return to the park for the first time since 2019 and some of the world’s best dulcimer players will perform throughout the weekend.”
Featured performers during Dulcimer Jamboree will teach music workshops during the daytime for new, beginner, intermediate and advanced players on April 28, 29 and 30 for an additional fee. Those who register online for hammered or mountain dulcimer workshops will receive admission to both evening concerts and admission to the Craft Village.
The Craft Village at Ozark Folk Center State Park is home to dozens of master craftsmen and craftswomen who make, sell and demonstrate a variety of modern and traditional crafts from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Tuesday through Saturday during the season (April 15-Oct. 22). Visitors can explore 20 different artisan shops in the Craft Village and enjoy traditional American music during daytime music sets at the Blacksmith Stage, located on the park’s upper level. Family passes that include all-day admission to the Craft Village and evening concerts are available online for $45 at OzarkFolkCenter.Ticketleap.com.
For visitors who delight in the natural beauty of the Ozarks, be sure to set aside time during Dulcimer Jamboree to discover the Heritage Herb Garden in the Craft Village, where pass-along plants, flowers and herbs for healing are on full display. Many plants are available for sale in the park’s Herb Arbor. The young-at-heart and families with children will enjoy riding on the animal-powered picnic swing with Whiskey or Tango the Donkey. The state park also offers a variety of educational opportunities including living history at the historic Shannon Cabin and one-room schoolhouse, which are sure to spark the imagination about pioneer life in the Ozarks.
Ozark Folk Center’s Cabins at Dry Creek offer 53 modern duplex cabin rooms with a variety of pet-friendly, ADA and family suites to visitors year-round. The lodge at the Cabins at Dry Creek contains a recreation room and swimming pool for guests to enjoy between Memorial Day and Labor Day. To make a cabin reservation, visit OzarkFolkCenter.com.
