On May 7, the Spring 2023 EdenSong Regional Chorale Concert, dubbed “VOICES RESOUND!!” was presented with gusto under the leadership of beloved director, Analea Cook. The Chorale had prepared a variety of music including sacred, folk, and novelty pieces. Also on the program was a sparkling flute and piano duet of Celtic tunes played masterfully by accompanist Dr. Tammie Burger and flautist Gretchen Klanke. The appreciative audience was treated to a touch of opera (an aria from Mozart’s The Magic Flute) as well as a terrific rendition of “Ole Man River” from “Showboart” by guest soloist Curtis Cook, son of the Director, for which Cook received two standing ovations! Analea Tomlinson Cook has sung with EdenSong over the course of the years, but most recently she served as EdenSong director since 2016. This, however, will be her final event with the group as she has made the decision to relocate. To mark the occasion appropriately, following the concert, special guests were on hand to officially recognize her outstanding achievements in life as well as on behalf of EdenSong. Fairfield Bay Mayor Jackie Sikes presented a proclamation, as did Heber Springs Mayor Kasey Griffin. Pat Ferguson, ES Board President, read a document from Cleburne County Judge Eric Crosby in which he declared May 7, 2023, as ‘Analea Tomlinson Cook Day!’
One would never guess, by her involvement in many, many activities or by her enthusiasm, that Analea celebrated a milestone birthday last week when she turned ninety years old! She has been involved in choral music since she was a teenager, when she helped start a choir in her local church in Tennessee. In college, she earned a degree in music with a focus on choral, vocal, and instrumental music and is herself an exceptional French Horn musician. Cook served as band and choir instructor at various schools during her career, mostly in the Little Rock area. For several years, she has also been very active in the Van Buren County/Community Band. Additionally, Analea has served as music director for Holiday Hills Methodist Church in Greers Ferry, and earlier for Peace Lutheran Church of Edgemont. Throughout her career, she has forged many friendships and connections, and certainly has a host of lifelong relationships! It is also noteworthy to mention that several of her family members were involved in the May 7th EdenSong performance. Her daughter Connie Scherz was featured on piano, daughter Cara Phillippe sang with the Chorale as did several other family members. This too attests to the fact that Analea’s is a musical lineage as indeed, her entire family is a musical one. Her enthusiasm and joy of making music is infectious and often the choir has been asked to do what she has always done: “Put your heart and soul into it!”
In the words of group founder, Dr. Sally Sedelow, “EdenSong is a volunteer, regional chorale with singers from Cleburne, Van Buren, and White Counties, and sometimes even further away. Since 1991, people who like to sing have sought out EdenSong as a congenial group with an interest in singing somewhat demanding music. It’s quite an achievement for a singing group of this nature to survive, much less to thrive for over three decades!” Following the Sunday concert, Dr. Sedelow observed, “A basic mission, when this group was founded, was to have fun singing! And to hear it so well done was a special joy!” Over the years, under the directorship of, respectively, Connie Wilson, David Moore, Joe Santo, Nancy Foss, Bobbi BeBusk, and Analea Cook, the chorale has sung works by many master composers, as well as many shorter compositions from a wide range of music including spirituals, folk music, Broadway, patriotic music, and more. Deepest thanks also goes to the fine musicians who have served as accompanists and have performed with EdenSong throughout the years. The group members look forward to working with Dr. Tammie Burger again in September as preparation begins toward the December 2023 concert! The group has always enjoyed the support of the community, the audience members who come, and the many different churches and venues which have provided places to practice and perform, without which, EdenSong could not exist. While the group has enjoyed rehearsing and singing at Heber Springs First Baptist Church for several years, this concert was at TRINITY CHURCH on West Pine Street in Heber Springs. Heart-felt appreciation and sincere thanks especially goes to Trinity Church for making us welcome for our May event. This very special concert was a celebration of all that has transpired since the founding of ESRC in 1991, as well as a celebration of Analea Cook’s time spent as director and member of the group.
EdenSong Members and Board would like to say “Thank you, each and every one for on-going support of choral music and the arts in general. Any donations given to the chorale will be used to purchase music as needed and make sure the non-profit group has quality leadership at the ‘helm.’ ESRC Board President Pat Ferguson expressed it as follows: “EdenSong is solely funded by the generous donations of our audiences and singers. Our budget for each performance averages a total of $4000 for our director, accompanist, music, guest performers, printing, etc. EdenSong has been singing for the central Arkansas region for over 30 years and our goal is to continue that musical heritage. Your support is greatly appreciated to allow us to continue to provide choral music in Central Arkansas.”
(0) comments
