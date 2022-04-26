Spring has indeed sprung, as is evidenced by all the lovely flowering trees and bushes around North Central Arkansas. Such beauty will be heralded by the members of EdenSong Regional Chorale as they lift their voices together to praise, not only the ‘beauty of the earth,’ but also the gift of singing together, and indeed of music itself! The group, under the direction of Analea Cook, will delight the audience with wonderful selections in a free concert on Sunday, May 1, 2022, in the Sanctuary of Heber Springs First Baptist Church, beginning at 2 p.m.
Cook has dubbed the concert “LET MUSIC RING!”
The first portion of the concert points to love of our Creator and to Amazing Grace, as well as to adoration of ‘all things bright and beautiful’ and ‘the majesty and glory’ around and in every one of us. (Thanks to composers and arrangers, Mark Hayes, Tom Fettke, and John Rutter.) The second half of the concert will feature salutes to two American music icons, Stephen Sondheim and Irving Berlin. In the Sondheim tribute, several soloists will be featured in showtunes from some of his musicals. Fans of his work will recognize ‘Comedy Tonight,’ ‘Into the Woods,’ ‘Putting it Together,’ ‘Send in the Clowns,’ and ‘Being Alive.’
Soloists will include Mimi Carlin, Jefferson Craddock, Susan Walker, Jackie Rohrer, and Rodney Balderree. What follows is a tribute to Irving Berlin, great American songwriter. The audience is guaranteed smiles during such greats as ‘There’s No Business Like Show Business,’ and ‘Puttin’ on the Ritz’. Everyone will be invited to sing the last favorite in the medley, ‘God Bless America!’
The performance will close with a reminder of the reality felt deeply during the past months and years of the pandemic, when choirs were warned not together to sing for fear of causing harm! During the pandemic, choirs everywhere had to cancel performances and rehearsals, and literally ‘no choir sang’ for many months. It was not a thing of imagination, but was a reality, one that hopefully will not recur. Joseph M. Martin wrote the words and music to ‘The Awakening.’ In it, he tells of a dream in which no birds sang, no church bells rang, and all was silence. He reminds us to let music live within us, and charges us to lift our voices in praise to the Giver of the Song: LET MUSIC LIVE!
EdenSong is in its 31st year of concertizing and includes singers from several counties in this part of Arkansas. Analea Cook has been a musician all her life and brings great expertise to the role of directing the group and has done so for five years. Accompanist for this concert is Ryan Russell, and the group owes thanks to Tammie Burger, who has helped prepare the group as rehearsal accompanist during the past two months. EdenSong is blessed to get to work with such talented musicians as these three. The public is warmly invited to come and share in the joy of the sharing of choral music, as we let music live!
As always, donations to support the efforts of EdenSong Regional Chorale are gratefully received and are used to keep quality choral music alive in North Central Arkansas. All donations are even tax deductible.
