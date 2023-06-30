“Energy and Natural Resources” will be presented at the Spring River Gem & Mineral Club on Friday, July 7, 10AM at Thunderbird Center, 62 N. Lakeshore Rd, Cherokee Village.
Paul Grindol, will present the Future, Past and Present of natural resources used to produce Energy. The natural resources presented are hydrogen, helium, lithium, natural gas, windmills and aolar energy. Hydrogen is a clean fuel that, when consumed as a fuel, produces only water. Helium is already vital for a large range of activities and industries. Lithium is the key to development of rechargeable lithium-ion batteries. Natural Gas is an abundant resource across the United States. Wind Energy is clean, free, and affordable. Solar is the fastest growing and most affordable source of new electricity in the United States.
But, how does hydrogen, helium and lithium produce energy? Grindol will include future and current production methods, and also will compare them to natural gas, wind energy and solar energy. He will present the pros and cons of each source of energy.
As an investor in energy stocks since 1951, Grindol has been intensively researching and studying energy and natural resources. He put the information into perspective by studying the past, present, and what the future likely will be. Visitors are invited to attend the meeting and join us for lunch after the meeting. For further information, call or text 870-847-3109.
