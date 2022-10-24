Tickets are on sale now for Arkansas State University-Beebe’s Evening of Hospitality scholarship fundraiser dinner. This year’s event will be held in memory of Steve Storm, the first instructor of math and science at ASU-Beebe Heber Springs. The proceeds will help to fully fund the Steve Storm Memorial Endowment Scholarship. The event will be held from 6-8:30 p.m., on Nov. 10, at the Red Apple Inn and will feature the Kathy Brown Band and a silent auction.
“Steve Storm was a well-loved and exceptionally talented faculty member who excelled at teaching and supporting students. We are honored to celebrate his legacy at this year’s event while we extend his impact through the scholarship dollars we raise,” said Jennifer Methvin, Ph.D., Chancellor of Arkansas State University–Beebe.
Individual tickets to the Evening of Hospitality are $100. Tickets may be purchased online at asub.ticketleap.com or ordered by phone at 501-882-8855. The deadline for registration is Tuesday, Nov. 1.
The Steve Storm Memorial Endowment Scholarship was established in 2011 and allows for a math or science major each year to receive this scholarship. Storm taught physics, physical science, earth science, calculus, college algebra and developmental algebra. In addition to teaching, Storm was instrumental in starting online courses for the college. He served as WebCT coordinator, trained instructors to teach online, and conducted orientations for online students. Storm was named the ASU-Beebe Outstanding Faculty member at the Arkansas Association of Two-Year Colleges Conference. He received two Chancellor’s Awards and served on the ASU-Beebe Heber Springs Development Council. He was also a member of the team that designed the beautiful campus at ASU-Beebe Heber Springs. This scholarship is available to a high school student who has graduated from Heber Springs High School with a 3.25 GPA.
For more information, contact Andrea Cole at aecole@asub.edu or call 501-882-8855.
