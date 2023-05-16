BEEBE — Arkansas State University-Beebe Computer Aided Drafting and Design program held their annual CADD FAD event in April. CADD FAD is an annual event that began in the spring of 2017.
“FAD is defined as an intense and widely shared enthusiasm for something,” said Kendall Casey, master instructor for CADD and program director for the career education division.
Current CADD program students, area high school students, program alumni, advisory committee members, and industry professionals were invited to attend the event.
“This event is intended to give participants a chance to visit with CADD program alumni and industry professionals in a non-formal environment. We also enjoyed showing off our new 3D printers, large format plotters, and new monitors,” said Casey.
The hands-on open house event focused on CADD activities, such as competitions in 2D AutoCAD drawing and 3D Inventor part modeling. In both events, contestants were timed to solve a given set of problems or projects using CADD software.
Greg Hale of Home Design/Drafting, who is also a 1992 graduate of the CADD program, won the 2D AutoCAD contest. Randi Yerton, CADD instructor at Jacksonville High School, won the 3D Inventor part modeling contest.
Winners received a 3D printed trophy designed and fabricated by Jade Fahr, 2023 CADD program graduate. They were also awarded a variety of corporate swag donated by corporate sponsors Virco, D&M Holdings and VSC Fire Security.
