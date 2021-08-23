Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3543 Tumbling Shoals, and local Chapter 7-8 is cooking up all kinds of ways to help veterans in Cleburne County by collecting canned goods and monetary donations from 4:30-8 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 4. There will be a spaghetti dinner with garlic bread, salad, and dessert for $6 and burger and fries for $4. Bring four non-perishable food items or toiletry items and get a free plate. Cookies, brownies and cupcakes will be available for $1. Live music by the band 90 Proof from 8 p.m. to midnight.
Later in the month, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, there will be a free burger lunch at the Drasco Trading Post, along with a 10 percent off sale in the store and a 50/50 drawing.
