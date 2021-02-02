Mondays
Acrylic Pour Painting Class, 1:30 pm, $15, supplies included. Call 884-6008 to make reservations. Class held at the Visitor Center, 365 Dave Creek Parkway.
VFW Post 4513 Bingo nights every Monday in Fairfield Bay, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesdays
Women with a Purpose meet every second Tuesday at the Cool Pool Cafe at 4:30. Look them up on Facebook for more information on what they have going on and how they are giving to the community.
Come paint with Jim Tindall at Fairfield Bay Tuesdays 10-12 noon- $45 all materials furnished! RSVP 501-884-6500. limited to 6 students.
Wednesdays
Tie-Dye a T-shirt at 1:30 pm $10 a person, call 884-6008 to make reservations. Class held at the Visitor Center, 365 Dave Creek Parkway.
The Fairfield Bay Rotary meets every Wednesday at noon, lunch at 11:30, Little Red Restaurant, Fireside Room. CDC and Arkansas Department of Health guidelines will be followed for safety.
