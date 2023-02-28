The Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism announced $21,930 in grants for nine historic properties and museums across the state, including the City of Fairfield Bay, for museum operating expenses, $2,500; and the Clinton House Museum, CHM Operating Grant, $2,500.
Funded by the 1/8th-cent conservation tax, the awards help small history museums, historical societies, historic houses and sites, and military museums promote education, awareness and enjoyment of Arkansas history.
The Small Museum Grants Program aims to increase the ability of community-based small museums and organizations to research, preserve, present and conserve Arkansas history.
Other recipients included:
Fort Smith Heritage Foundation, for lawn and grounds maintenance, $2,500.
Greene County Historical and Genealogical Society, for publishing materials, microfilm and air purifier, $2,500.
Helena Museum of Phillips County, to cover utilities, $2,500.
Howard County Historical Society, for operating expenses and utilities, $2,500.
Logan County Museum Association, for county museum collection management project, $2,500.
Old Independence Regional Museum, for museum utilities and scanner, $2,500.
Pope County Historical Foundation, clothing and hat preservation project, $1,930.
Eligible organizations must have an annual operating budget of $250,000 or less; must have a staff of at least one person, either paid or volunteer; and must be open to the public at least 90 days per year. Eligible activities include buildings and grounds maintenance, operating costs, equipment purchases up to $1,000, accessioning of artifact collections, educational programming, research, exhibits, and web site design and maintenance. The maximum grant award is $2,500.
