BEEBE — Arkansas State University-Beebe, a member of the Arkansas State University System, is proud to announce that the college joined fellow system campuses in exceeding fall enrollment expectations, according to preliminary 11th-day enrollment reports.
Total enrollment in the ASU System’s seven-member institutions is 26,197 students, a 3.9 percent increase of 993 students over fall 2022.
ASU-Beebe experienced a 3.1 percent increase over fall 2022, with preliminary enrollment numbers showing 3,018 students. The most significant increases were in other undergraduates (returning students) at 6.7 percent and a 2.1 percent increase in concurrent high school student enrollment.
Total semester credit hours students are enrolled in at ASU-Beebe have increased by 4.3 percent, with the most significant increase among other undergraduates (returning students) at 7 percent and a 4.4 precent increase among concurrent high school students.
Dr. Jennifer Methvin, ASU-Beebe chancellor, applauded the efforts of faculty and staff in growing and retaining enrollment.
“The work we do to retain and graduate students is invaluable to the communities we serve. I’m proud of our faculty and staff who work tirelessly to recruit, advise, teach and support our students. It is promising to see the numbers for returning students increase, especially,” said Methvin. “We are also seeing students taking fuller class loads, which shows their commitment to getting back to the classroom. All these increases point to higher graduation rates and more students meeting their educational and career goals.”
Dr. Charles L. Welch, president of the ASU System, said he was encouraged to see enrollment growth throughout the system.
“We know students have many options and considerations, so we’re grateful to those who have chosen our ASU System institutions,” Welch said. “Our campuses are continually working to meet student needs and workforce demands through traditional and online offerings. Whether a student is seeking an advanced, research-based education or immediate specialized job training, I’m confident our campuses are fulfilling their missions.”
The ASU System serves more than 26,000 students throughout Arkansas and includes Arkansas State University, a four-year research institution in Jonesboro with an additional campus in Queretaro, Mexico; Henderson State University, a four-year institution in Arkadelphia; ASU-Beebe, with additional campuses in Heber Springs, Searcy, the Little Rock Air Force Base in Jacksonville and a regional career center at the Lonoke Business Academy for concurrent high school students; ASU-Mountain Home; ASU-Newport, with additional campuses in Jonesboro and Marked Tree; and ASU Mid-South in West Memphis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.