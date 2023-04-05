A Heber Springs resident is dead following a fatal crash on State Hwy. 193 in rural Cross County Tuesday, April 4. According to the Arkansas State Police fatal crash summary, Terry Vaughn, 67, of Heber Springs was northbound in a 2002 Ford Escape at 12:06 p.m. when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway, reentered the roadway, then ran off the left side of the roadway, striking a ditch and rolling over several times before coming to rest on the passenger side. Weather conditions at the time were reported as cloudy and road conditions at the time were reported as dry.
Fatal wreck in Cross Co. kills Heber Springs resident
- The Heber Springs Sun Times
