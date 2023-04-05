A Heber Springs resident is dead following a fatal crash on State Hwy. 193 in rural Cross County Tuesday, April 4. According to the Arkansas State Police fatal crash summary, Terry Vaughn, 67, of Heber Springs was northbound in a 2002 Ford Escape at 12:06 p.m. when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway, reentered the roadway, then ran off the left side of the roadway, striking a ditch and rolling over several times before coming to rest on the passenger side. Weather conditions at the time were reported as cloudy and road conditions at the time were reported as dry.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.