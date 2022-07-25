The Arkansas State Fiddle and Banjo Championships return to the Ozark Folk Center State Park in Mountain View on Saturday, Aug. 6. The event features two state championships in one day – banjo players will compete in the morning and fiddle players will compete in the afternoon. A double-header evening concert will feature performances by The Ozark Highballers and Fiddlin’ Banjo Billy Matthews & the Old Time Players from 7 to 9 p.m.
During this all-day celebration, talented musicians of all ages compete for the highly sought-after championship titles.
“This event attracts fiddlers and banjo players from across the regions to compete and it’s one of our signature events,” said Ozark Folk Center Music Director Daren Dortin. “To be an Arkansas State Fiddle or Banjo Champion still means something today and we’re glad to be a part of this great tradition.”
Audience admission to the Ozark Highlands Theater for the competitions is free from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Contestants must register at the door the day of the event and pay a $10 registration fee.
A dinner buffet will be served at the Skillet Restaurant following the competitions from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tickets for the evening concert can be purchased online at OzarkFolkCenter.Ticket leap.com for $10 (adults), $5 (children) and $27 (family pass). Tickets will also be available for purchase at the door.
The Craft Village will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the music championships. The Craft Village is home to dozens of master artisans who make, sell and demonstrate a variety of modern and traditional crafts. The Village also offers a variety of educational opportunities including living history at the historic Shannon Cabin and one-room schoolhouse.
During their visit, guests can walk through the nationally recognized Heritage Herb Garden or make their trip a weekend stay at the park’s Cabins at Dry Creek. For lodging reservations call 1-800-264-3655 or book online at OzarkFolkCenter.com.
