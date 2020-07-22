HEBER SPRINGS — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Little Rock District announces the Greers Ferry Lake Shoreline Management Plan has been approved and a Finding of No Significant Impact has been signed.
The SMP for Greers Ferry Lake establishes policy and furnishes guidelines for the protection and preservation of the desirable environmental characteristics of the shoreline while maintaining a balance between public and private shoreline use.
Because of public safety concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic, there will not be any public workshops held to discuss the final updated plan and associated documents. However, the final Greers Ferry Lake SMP and Environmental Assessment can be viewed at https://go.usa.gov/xfTuT.
In October 2019 the Corps announced a moratorium to new shoreline use requests to help facilitate the SMP revision process. With the approval of the plan, the moratorium is hereby lifted. Persons interested in pursuing shoreline management activities should contact the project office at 501-362-2416.
Recreation information can be found on the Internet at www.swl.usace.army.mil, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/littlerockusace, and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/usacelittlerock.
