Fire department responds to drowning at Shiloh Marin
Four members of the Heber Springs Dive Team were dispatched at approximately 3:44 p.m.Monday afternoon to Shiloh Marina for a subsurface rescue. Once Heber Fire Boat 1 arrived on scene, two divers immediately entered the water and located the adult male victim within two minutes of their arrival. Unfortunately all efforts to revive the patient were unsuccessful. Greers Ferry EMS and Survival Flight took over patient care. The Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office states the incident is still active and no additional information was available at press time. We will continue to share information as it become available to us on thesuntimes.com, Facebook, and in next week’s edition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.