Fire interrupts way of life for local cattlemen

Monday Aug. 21 was one of those late summer days where the word “stifling” seems too kind, with the mercury hitting the century mark and the grass beginning to become brown and crunchy underfoot. Wilf’s Cleburne County Livestock Auction sale barn, 749 Pangburn Road, caught fire around 1 p.m.
The Heber Springs Fire Department and Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office responded, along firefighters from Pine Snag/Lobo, Wilburn, Cove Creek/Pearson, Tumbling Shoals/Ida, Quitman, and Hopewell volunteer fire departments. No people or cattle were reported injured in the fire. The cattle were transported to Clinton’s sale barn in Van Buren County and were sold later that day.
Cattlemen in the area will now have to consider other venues for selling their cattle, such as Searcy or Clinton. Proximity is key to selling cattle especially in the heat of summertime.
The longer cattle have to ride in the trailer, and stand around waiting to be sold, combined with the punishing heat of summer, the more weight they can drop. Local cattle farmers in a Farm Bureau video estimated calves can drop 40 to 50 pounds on sale day.
The sale barn is one of those places in rural communities where people gather, even if they aren’t auctioning off any livestock that day. Neighbors visit discussing gains and losses, farms and family. Along with the rising cost of fuel, feed and other farm essentials, the cattle industry in this area will wait and see how the loss of this sale barn will impact local producers.
