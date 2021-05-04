The first Makers Market of the season was a robust success. Craftsmen, artisans, farmers and even “shade-tree pickers” gathered on the lawn of the Cleburne County Courthouse. There were free hamburgers and hotdogs, and lots of neat things to browse and buy. Summertime means visiting family and nothing makes a better hostess gift or souvenir, of keepsake than something that is made by fellow Arkansans. Additionally, if you have a graduate that is going off to work or school, a meaningful gift to remind them of the Natural State can be found at the Makers Market. The markets will be from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on the Saturdays of May 15, June 5, June 19, Sept. 4, Sept. 18, Oct. 2, and Oct. 16.
First Makers Market of the season draws steady crowds
- By Sara Greene sgreene@guardonline.com
-
-
- 0
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Commodity distribution to expand to help lessen food insecurity
- Bielema, U of A reach settlement
- First Makers Market of the season draws steady crowds
- Judge proclaims April 22 as Dale Hutto Appreciation Day
- Get out and celebrate 501 Day
- Local efforts to fight food insecurity
- Attorney general warns about text scams
- Garlinghouse Brothers bid farewell to longtime employee
- Cleburne County passes Bill of Rights Sanctuary ordinance
- ONE Razorback Roadshows Set for May Throughout Arkansas
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Heber Springs, AR
Right Now
73°
Sunny
- Humidity: 31%
- Feels Like: 73°
- Heat Index: 73°
- Wind: 3 mph
- Wind Chill: 73°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:11:56 AM
- Sunset: 07:57:54 PM
- Dew Point: 41°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
A few passing clouds. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
A few passing clouds. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Mostly sunny in the morning then increasing clouds with some scattered thunderstorms later in the day. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 76F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.