The first Makers Market of the season was a robust success. Craftsmen, artisans, farmers and even “shade-tree pickers” gathered on the lawn of the Cleburne County Courthouse. There were free hamburgers and hotdogs, and lots of neat things to browse and buy. Summertime means visiting family and nothing makes a better hostess gift or souvenir, of keepsake than something that is made by fellow Arkansans. Additionally, if you have a graduate that is going off to work or school, a meaningful gift to remind them of the Natural State can be found at the Makers Market. The markets will be from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on the Saturdays of May 15, June 5, June 19, Sept. 4, Sept. 18, Oct. 2, and Oct. 16.

