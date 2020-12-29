The Little Rock office of the National Weather Service (NWS) released a hazardous weather outlook Monday which highlighted potential flash flooding concerns for Conway, Faulkner County and large portions of the state on Wednesday and Thursday.
The NWS forecasts heavy rain beginning Wednesday and continuing through Thursday night. While the severe weather threat is low, strong storms on Wednesday could dump some two to four inches of rain over the region.
With portions of the state experiencing drought and the lack of vegetation due to the cold winter months, flash flooding is a significant concern, especially in Conway, a city that has been prone to it in the past. Bobby Kelly III, a spokesman for the city, said the city transportation department has been working for the past three years to prepare for flood events like the one Conway might face later this week.
“[The city] has been working on [its] main storage creeks for some time, [including] Tucker, Stone Dam and Spring creeks,” Kelly said.
Additionally, Kelly said the city has employed a remote control device to clear out underground blockages in problem flooding areas around the city.
Other precautions the city have taken in the past will be used later this week, including barricades in Conway’s downtown area and on South German Lane, Kelly said. He also said that other problem flooding areas in the past, namely Nutter’s Chapel Road and the downtown area will likely be a concern again on Wednesday and Thursday.
Kelly reiterated the dangers of driving through flood waters and encouraged Conway drivers to avoid driving through them. He also said that if citizens see any areas flooding that normally don’t, call the Conway Transportation Department at (501)-450-6165, as there could be blockages.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.