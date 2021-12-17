Food Drive

The Arts and Humanities Division on the Beebe Campus of ASU-Beebe collected non-perishable food items and toiletries during a drive Nov. 11-Dec. 8. Donations went to support the ASU-Beebe campus food pantry and the Beebe Christian Outreach Center. Pictured are Dr. Dava Brock, left, and Korey Davis. Davis said the Arts and Humanities Division hopes to make the food drive an annual event.

 Submitted photo.

