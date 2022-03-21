Today

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.

Tomorrow

A steady rain in the morning. Showers continuing in the afternoon. Thunder possible. High 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.