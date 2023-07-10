Taylor Chapman, Gracey Phelps, Maleah Reynolds and Alyssa Smith have each been awarded a $500 scholarship from the Cleburne County Extension Homemakers Council.
To be eligible for this annual scholarship, applicants must be Cleburne County citizens, entering college or vocational technical school, and have at least two semesters remaining in any area of study. This scholarship is used for tuition, room, meals, or book expenses payable to the school.
Taylor Chapman is planning a career in healthcare. She is a 2023 graduate of Quitman High School. Her parents are Mark and Vickie Chapman of Quitman. Taylor stated “I love to help people and be there any time someone needs me.” Taylor will be attending the University of Central Arkansas in Conway, Arkansas this fall.
Gracey Phelps is pursuing a career in developmental therapy. She is a 2023 graduate of Quitman High School. Her parents are Robert and Keli Phelps of Quitman. Gracey said “This requires a bachelors in early childhood education. I love kids. I have always had a passion to work with kids.” This fall she will be attending Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia, Arkansas.
Maleah Reynolds is planning a career in early childhood development. She is a 2023 graduate of West Side High School. Her parents are Jerry and Dawn Reynolds of Greers Ferry. Maleah said, “I have always been good with children and I enjoy the thought of helping and/or teaching kids.” Maleah will be attending ASU-Beebe in Heber Springs this fall.
Alyssa Smith will major in history. She is a 2023 graduate of West Side High School. Her parents are Jeff and Renee Smith of Edgemont. Alyssa said “I will pursue a degree in history because I deeply enjoy the subject. I would also like to make a difference in the world and history is the perfect way to do that.” This fall Alyssa will be attending the University of Central Arkansas in Conway, Arkansas.
Over the past 26 years Cleburne County Extension Homemakers have worked to raise the money to award sixty-three $500 scholarships to deserving students.
This is in keeping with the Extension Homemakers mission to empower individuals and families to improve their quality of living through continuing education, leadership development, and community service.
