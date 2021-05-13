The public is invited to a free concert by country music artists Teea Goans and Ben Hall at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 29, at Mountain Top Cowboy Church in Heber Springs.
Goans is a singer-songwriter with numerous Grand Ole Opry performances, national television appearances and four studio albums to her credit.
Hall has a produced a studio album and appeared on the Grand Ole Opry and national television. He is also the winner of national and international thumb-picking gutiar competitions, including, those held in Mountain View.
The concert follows a “thank-you” barbecue meal from 1 to 5 p.m. for area first responders and medical workers.
Hall and Goans will also participate in worship services starting at 9 a.m. Sunday, May 30.
The concert and worship services will be at 45 Heber Springs Road West. More information can be obtained at 501-362-3960 or mountaintopcowboychurch@gmail.com
More information about Goans can be obtained at www.teeagoans.com
