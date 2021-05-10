In honor of National Arbor Day, celebrated annually on the last Friday of April, the Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Forestry Division hosted drive-through bare-root seedling giveaways at various locations across the state on Fridays throughout the month of April.
Approximately 4,000 seedlings were handed out at 18 events during the Free Tree Friday campaign.
“We were thrilled to see the enthusiasm shown by Arkansans receiving seedlings to plant in their yards and their communities,” said Kristine Kimbro, Urban & Community Forestry Coordinator for the Forestry Division. “The entire state benefits from increased tree canopy cover, so each person’s effort serves all of us.”
The Arbor Day act of planting a tree gives hope that the tree will grow to provide clean air and water, cooling shade, habitat for wildlife, healthier communities, and natural beauty. Adding trees to yards and community forests is beneficial to all Arkansans, and spring is an excellent time to plant trees.
